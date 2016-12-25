

Decorations at the Saint Joseph Church in Don Bosco School complex in Guwahati on Saturday. – AT Photo

Special midnight masses were conducted in the churches on the occasion of the Eve, whereas the Nativity, a drama depicting the birth of Jesus, and carol singing were a major attraction of the occasion.

Donning a bridal look with the twinkling stars, tiny bulbs, pealing of bells, lights sparkling everywhere and decorated X-Mass trees, Guwahati is celebrating the festival like every year. Christmas revellers were seen in a hectic last minute shopping spree to celebrate the occasion with friends and family tomorrow.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to all the people on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In his message the Governor said: “I convey my greetings and best wishes to the people belonging to Christian community in particular and all the citizens in general. Christmas is a celebration of birthday of Jesus Christ and on this occasion let us all rededicate ourselves to the teachings of Lord Jesus for strengthening universal brotherhood, love and compassion for fellow human beings.”

The Governor appealed to all to take Christmas as a cause to spread the message of peace, co-existence, amity and camaraderie amongst mankind through joy and merriment.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also extended warm greetings to the Christian community of the State on the occasion of holy Christmas. In his greetings Sonowal said that through celebration of Christmas we pledge to love humanity and seek blessings of the almighty for harmony and peaceful co-existence in society. Stating that religion teaches us to show respect, faith and compassion to all, he mentioned that it is through service above self and commitment towards society that positive change can stimulate our lives.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of positive values and the need to cultivate them for human peace and progress in his message and commented that positive change can happen only through harmony and we all should rise above self and work for humanity.