In the past decade, two major projects – National Mission on Bamboo Technology (NMBT) and National Bamboo Mission (NBM) – have been implemented but the impact is hardly visible on the ground, with local entrepreneurs complaining that they still await technological interventions.

“Local entrepreneurs are enduring a tough time. Indian markets are being flooded with products from China and Vietnam and we are not in a position to compete. Only a few industries got technology development assistance from NMBA while a huge amount was spent on foreign trips of the officials,” Rajib Goswami, president of Bamboo Industries Association of India (BIAI) said.

The BIAI has also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urging him to institute a thorough probe into the utilisation of the huge amounts of Central fund for the State’s bamboo sector.

Citing an instance of anomalous handling of the bamboo sector by the Central agencies concerned, Goswami said that the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) was still being controlled from Delhi despite being headquartered in Shillong and despite an instruction from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, to shift to Shillong by December 24.

A letter from DST to Sanjiv Nair, Director General, NECTAR, dated October 24, 2016, stated that the DST Secretary had instructed that NECTAR must relocate to Shillong within two months (starting from the date of the letter, i.e. October 24).

“…the instructions of Secretary, DST, are followed up in the right earnest and the actions taken are reported back to us promptly,” the letter added.

NECTAR with its headquarters in Shillong with an approved budget of Rs 292 crore for the 12th Plan was supposed to undertake all activities which require technology and management to strengthen the economy of the northeastern region and create income and livelihoods.

“Interestingly, NECTAR being a newly floated organisation with the same workforce of NMBA is like a new bottle being used for old wine as a cover-up to camouflage the ineffectiveness and the miserable failure of NMBA, thereby supporting the existing manpower to continue discharging their inefficient duties at the cost of tax-payers’ money. NECTAR is working in a full-fledged manner from the old office of NMBA from Delhi and simply maintaining a guest house in Shillong,” Goswami said.