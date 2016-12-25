

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos

Dr Rajbangshi, on Friday, announced that he would step down from the post at the ensuing Sabha executive meeting in the city on December 29.

In a statement issued to media today, the group of former and current members stated that Sabha president Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah, without any delay, should accept the resignation submitted by Rajbangshi, which can later be approved by the executive committee.

The group of former functionaries includes Dr Jagadish Patgiri, Dr Dayananda Pathak, Dr Nishideep Devchoudhury, Dr Prafulla Nath, Dr Gopal Kakoti, Dr Poinruddin Ahmed and Dr Ganesh Pegu, among others.

“Mystery still shrouds over Rajbangshi’s decision to resign. The image of Sabha has taken a beating because to him and public faith will have to be restored by accepting his resignation immediately and by banning him for life,” the statement said.

The statement also expressed the apprehension that Dr Rajbangshi could be still able to come back after a certain period of time through the existing electoral mechanism, which would bring things back to square one, and hence a life ban is a necessity.

Sivasagar Correspondent adds: Notwithstanding Dr Rajbangshi’s announcement that he would be stepping down on December 29, the prevailing mood in the reception committee of the 74th biennial session of the Sabha at Jerengapathar here remains gloomy, as a final decision on the exit of Dr Rajbangshi continues to hang in a balance.