The central function will be held at the city’s Latasil playground from 10.30 am.

It was on December 25, 1916, that the first student body of Assam – Asom Chatra Sanmilon – was formed under the presidentship of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa.

Tomorrow’s function at Latasil will begin with the unfurling of the centenary flag, which has been designed by noted artist Biren Singha. Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika will unfurl the flag.

The flag-hoisting will be followed by a tribute-paying ceremony in the honour of doyens such as Bezbaroa, Chandranath Sarma, etc, who had shaped the growth and destiny of the student movement in the State.