State Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told The Assam Tribune after the Cabinet meeting that under the Chief Minister’s special road development scheme, an amount of Rs 2,000 crore would be sanctioned by March 31 for improvement of roads, both in rural and urban areas of the State. He pointed out that improvement of road connectivity is one of the keys for development of the State and that is why stress has been laid on its improvement.

Patowary said the Cabinet decided to introduce a special scheme to encourage people to go for medicinal plants. He said that under the scheme, the government would provide plants free of cost to the people of the rural areas. Medicinal plants can improve the rural economy of the State by a great extent as organisations like Patanjali have already expressed their desire to procure such plants from the State, Patowary said.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister has also directed every department to submit their action plans for the next year by December 31 so that adequate funds can be arranged for it and the plans can be implemented as soon as possible. He said that the Department would consult the Chief Minister if necessary while chalking out plans.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet recommended removal of Samedur Rahman and Basanta Doley from the membership of the APSC. Both Rahman and Doley have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-job scam. The Cabinet had earlier recommended removal of Rakesh Paul from the post of chairman of the APSC.

The Cabinet further decided to impose tax on the wholesalers of cars and from now on, the two wheelers would be taxed on price and not on weight of the vehicle.