Addressing a press conference here, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia said that while BJP had, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls of 2014, promised time-bound action on updation of the NRC, the draft document is yet to be ready.

He said adequate funds have not been provided to the NRC authorities and some statements made by ruling party leaders, like changing the cut-off date for foreigners from 1971 to 1951, have shown that there is a deliberate attempt to delay the process.

“It has been seven months since the BJP-led government had taken charge in Dispur, but there is no effort to complete work on the NRC update,” Saikia said.

He added that BJP is also looking to dilute the Assam Accord and has taken no firm steps to address issues like Clause 6 of the Accord.

Saikia said that demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has led to a chaotic situation across the country because of faulty implementation and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept his fault in the entire process.

He said that while accounts have been opened for tea garden labourers in the estates of Assam, there is shortage of bank branches as well as ATMs in the gardens and this has resulted in hardship for the workers.

Saikia called upon to ensure that tea garden workers receive at least a part of their wages in cash to provide them immediate relief.

Saikia said there is a huge gap between the promises made by the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly polls and their practical implementation on the ground.