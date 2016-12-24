The camp was supported by doctors of the Assam Medical College Alumni Association and Academic Forum. Specialist from the departments of medicine, eye, ENT, gynaecology and dentists participated in the camp, which was attended by around 350 elderly people of Garmari area, predominantly belonging to Schedule Tribe people.

The Headmaster of Garmari High School Abhiram Das and Executive Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council Dimbeswar Bordoloi jointly inaugurated the camp. A number of cataract patients and people with high blood pressure and blood sugar level were diagnosed at the camp.