During the industry conclave segment of the three-day management fest “Abhyudaya 2016” organised by the Management Club under the JN School of Management Studies of Assam University, Silchar, students and research scholars of the department were seen throwing questions to Subimal Bhattacharjee, noted cyber security expert.

The questions from the students covered issues like ‘Is India ready to become a cashless society?’, ‘What is the future of e-banking?’, ‘If we are talking of cashless society, what is the need to come up with additional 1.80 lakh new ATMs?’.

Reacting to the queries, Subimal Bhattacharjee said, “This is more of a corrective move by the government. From 2011 to 2016, there has been a spurt in e-banking in the country. But there are, however, foul players who are in the look-out for opportunities to dupe people using some social engineering tools to hack bank accounts.”

In reply to a question on how secure our bank accounts are, Bhattacharjee said, “Since the announcement to demonetise the old currency notes, there has been no massive instance of hacking.”

In his words, even as the country is making an impressive progress en route to a cashless society, total transition is an uphill task.

Earlier in the day, Vice Chancellor Prof Dilip Chandra Nath minced no words in admitting his apprehensions of exercising e-banking facilities, even though he uses debit and credit cards. Dr Sanjib Bhattacharjee, registrar of the varsity, also spoke on the occasion.