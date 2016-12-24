The PIL was filed before the High Court stating that the present term of the members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will expire on January 13, 2017 and as per para-2(6A) of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India, the term of council members is for a period of five years. The petitioners raised their apprehension that although the process of election of new members of the council ought to have been initiated, due to “political consideration” the State authorities are not taking steps for holding polls to form a new council.

The court, after hearing the case today, issued notices to the State Government as well as the State Election Commission, directing them to come up with instructions with regard to holding of the elections to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The court will hear the case again on January 4 next.

Senior advocate Benu Dhar Das, advocates Hemanta Kumar Sarma and Runjun Deka appeared for the petitioners while BN Sarma, Senior Government Advocate appeared for the State and N Bora represented the State Election Commission.