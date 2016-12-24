The main subject of discussion was ‘Evolution of the Assamese Script’. The thought-provoking discourse was initiated by Dr Rotnottama Das, Lecturer in the Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies of Delhi University. Her power-point presentation tracing the history of Assamese script and its evolution over the centuries was as much educative as it was informative and interesting.

The large gathering of Assamese residents in the National Capital Region highly appreciated her talk. Dr Das’ presentation was followed by a demonstrative talk on Kamrupia Lokageet by Mitali Barman, a lecturer from the same department of Delhi University. The demonstrative talk too was well received.

Dr Rabin Gogoi briefly spoke about the traditional Tai Ahom festival Me-Dam-Me-Phi and explained the significance of the festival which is celebrated to pay respectful homage to the departed ones.

The meeting, which began with singing of Asom Sahitya Sabha’s anthem Siro Senehi Mur Bhasa Janani, was presided over by the president of the Delhi branch of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Dr Malaya Khaund. In her speech, she said that the day’s discourse was a follow up of Dr Nagen Saikia’s talk on Assamese script delivered in the apex literary body’s last meeting in April 2016. She also referred to the organisational crisis which Asam Sahitya Sabha has presently been passing through and said that unlawful and unethical activities of a section of office-bearers had tarnished the image of this great national organisation so dear to the people of Assam. She pleaded for constituting a new executive body of the Sabha.

MP Bezbaruah, president of Assam Association, Delhi, while summing up the discussion suggested that more such discourse on Assamese language should be organised, particularly for the benefit of the new generation. He thanked the Sabha unit for the laudable initiative.

Earlier, the general secretary of the branch Sabha, Hiranya Das welcomed the audience and explained the purpose of the meeting. The meeting subsequently ended with the singing of O’ Mur Apunar Desh.