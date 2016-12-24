President of the reception committee Prof Sonaram Boruah today said that the people of Sivasagar district as hosts are committed to complete the preparations after the central committee entrusted upon them the responsibility of the upcoming Sabha session. He insisted that the session will be held as scheduled.

Regarding the issue of the general secretary’s joining the session, Prof Boruah said “it is not our look-out and the central committee will take that decision”.

A number of socio-cultural organizations have voiced their concern over the apparent silence of the central committee and have continued to demand ouster of the general secretary.

Meanwhile, Sabha’s president Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora refused to comment anything on the controversy surrounding Rajbonshi. “As a president I cannot say anything till the executive body arrives at a consensus decision. It is expected to hold a meeting shortly,” he said.

However, the president appealed to all the reception committee members and the people of Sivasagar to help and sacrifice a little to make the Sivasagar session of the Sabha a memorable one.

Treasurer Dr Prakash Kotoky said the financial position of the reception committee is still precarious. “But we are working with enthusiasm and we hope that it will improve as the big event draws near,” he said.

Sarat Hazarika, joint secretary, field development committee, informed that a 1.5-sq km area at the venue named after the first president of the Sabha as Padmadhar Gohain Boruah Khetra is almost complete.