



Kickstarting the digital campaign in the district by addressing a press conference at the DC’s conference hall, the Deputy Commissioner JVN Subramanyam, who chalked out the road map to make Goalpara the best district in India on digital payment said that “Aahban is an initiative to promote mobile and digital banking and also to create an ecosystem for a less cash society involving all the stakeholders including bankers, traders, students, farmers, public, small vendors, daily customers, SHGs and farmers etc.

With focus on growth and prosperity of every individual , Subramanyam said that the core focus of ‘Aahban’ is to create a secure digital highway by ensuring all citizens above 10 years of age to have a mobile phone-linked bank account and use Rupay card to transact payments digitally.

Besides intensive drives for merchants and others to adopt POS and m-POS machines to recieve payments, he mentioned that the mobile itself can be used as bank for making payments and cited the example of small vendors who can use the virtual POS solutions which only requires a QR code being displayed in their shops with which customers can pay without bothering about the bank account no. or the IFSC code besides wallets of various banks and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for digital transaction.

In this regard, he demonstated practically with invitees and other participants, the ease of digital payment to receive and pay money from their mobiles.

Another significant feature of ‘Aahban’ is to ensure that there is no confusion among the people against the diverse digital payment options available in the markets and with various banks as all banks UPI applications and wallets are interoperable with NPCI linking all the accounts.

Also, releasing the logo at the press briefing, the Deputy Commissioner said that by branding the ‘Aahban’ with an impressive logo designed by one Subrata Dalu, a teacher of Bahati ME School, Matia a serious attempt has been made to connect emotionally with all the people of the district so that the logo has a recall value and people can easily connect with the digital campaign.

He also informed that already a digital army of around 300 trainers who have been provided with the necessary skills and knowledge in partnership with other stakeholders like the SBI and CSC among others, have already been roped in and they are reaching out to about 8 lakh people across the district. Moreover, under ‘Aahban’, frequent campaigns like the digital financial literacy programmes (dFLAP), interactive camps involving citizens at various market places, seminars, training sessions with merchants and small traders will be organised making these as points of information for creating awareness on how to go for digital payment.

Explaining the benefits and appealing to all the citizens of Goalpara to move from cash to digital payments, the DC added that it will spur financial inclusion on a large scale and also all citizens will benefit from transparent transactions in the district. He also informed that both the Centre and the State have announced many incentives for promoting digitalisation and gave details of the ‘CM’s award for rural digital initiatives 2016-17’ and ‘CM’s award for digital Krishak Shiromani’.