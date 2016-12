The two-day championship got off today where top athletes of the State are taking part.

Todayís Results: (Men 800m) 1st Ajay Praja (Ghy), 2nd Jintu Nath (Golaghat) 3rd Ktesa Rao (Duliajan). (Women 800m) 1st Sangeeta Bordoloi (Ghy) 2nd Sharmila Karmakar (Tsk) 3rd Sajani Begum (Tsk). (Men shot put) 1st Dulu Gogoi (Duliajan), 2nd Nayan Moni Duwara (Duliajan), 3rd Harendra Baruah (Margherita). (Men 5000m) 1st Sanjay Bhumij (Margherita), 2nd Lalchan Ali (NFR), 3rd Bikky Rao (Margherita). (Women 400m) 1st Happy Gogoi (Tsk), 2nd Swapna Thapa (Tsk), 3rd Trishna Borah Kokrajhar). (Men high jump) 1st Wajid Ahmed, 2nd Raja Ahmed, 3rd Rubul Das (all Ghy). (Women shot-put) 1st Priya Debnath (Margherita), 2nd Champa Gogoi (NFR), 3rd Pritirekha Moran (Duliajan). (Women high jump) 1st Laimwn Narzary (NFR), 2nd Maimun Gogoi (Duliajan), 3rd Brishmoni Urang (Dul). (Women jevelin) Monorama Baruah (Tsk), 2nd Champa Gogoi (NFR), 3rd Pritirekha Moran (Duliajan). (Women 100m) 1st Anamika Chutia (Tsk), 2nd Ambika Narzary, 3rd Trishna Borah (both Kokrajhar). (Men 100m) 1st Manas Gogoi (Duliajan), 2nd Surarna Kalita (Ghy), 3rd Azijul Hoque (Gola). (Women 1500m) 1st Sangeeta Bordoloi (Ghy), 2nd Sajani Begum, 3rd Ankita Biswas (both Tsk). (Men jevelin) Paragjyoti Baishya (Ghy), 2nd Suman Baruah (Tsk), 3rd Arjun Pradhan (Margherita). (Men 400X4 relay) 1st Tinsukia, 2nd Duliajan, 3rd Margherita.