Taekwondo tourney at Tihu



TIHU, Dec 23 - The Tihu Taekwondo Academy is organising an inter club taekwondo championship among the clubs of Barpeta, Nalbari and Baksa districts. The championship will be held at the Tihu High School playground on January 2 in collaboration with the Tihu Sports Association. About 150 players from three districts are expected to participate in this tourney. To host the championship in a befitting manner a reception committee has been formed with Dr Pramod Talukdar as president, Paresh Ch Sarma as working president, Himangshu Barman and Kishor Sarma as vice-presidents, Ankit Mishra and Lohit Kalita as secretaries, stated a press release.