State bodybuilding team for Eastern India



GUWAHATI, Dec 23 - The Assam team for the Eastern India Body Building Championship, to be held at Neheru Bali, Nagaon on January 7 and 8, has been announced. The selected players have to report at the competition venue on January 7, stated a release. The team: (55kg) Mukibur Rahman, Nagaon, Sundip Baidya, Jorhat, (60kg) Dipu Dutta, Jorhat, Shyamal Mech, Sivasagar, (65kg) Indrajit Kharka, Kamrup, Hobibur Rahman, Darrang, (70kg) Nikunja Domai, Sonitpur, Satyajit Barman, Bongaigaon, (75kg) Monjit Roy, Sonitpur, Laurance Ganlary, Kamrup, (80kg) Nabajit Das, Darrang, Kabir Neog, Darrang, (85kg) Ujjaljyoti Deka, Sonitpur, Debajit Deka, Sonitpur. (Women Fitness) Sushmita Sharma, Dima Hasao, Priya Debnath, Kamrup.