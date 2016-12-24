GUWAHATI, Dec 23 - Anchit Gogoi of Assam won the Boys’ U-12 title in the AITA-Super Series Tennis Tournament organised by the Manipur Tennis Association at Imphal.
In the final played today, 3rd seed Anchit defeated 5th seed Wyait O’Brien of West Bengal in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Another Assam boy Udit Gogoi, however, lost to 2nd seed Nikhil Niranjan of Karnataka in the Boys’ U-14 final. In the Boys’ U-14 doubles, Udit Gogoi, partnering with Nikhil Niranjan, defeated Kritanta Sarma and Hrykpb Borah of Assam 6-2, 6-2.
Earlier on Thursday, Udit Gogoi defeated Kritanta Sarma of Assam 6-1,6-2 in Boys’ U-14 semifinals. In the Boys’ U-12 semifinals Anchit defeated top seed Nithis Balaji of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 1-6, 6-0, informed All Assam Tennis Association secretary Ankush Dutta.