



In the final played today, 3rd seed Anchit defeated 5th seed Wyait O’Brien of West Bengal in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Another Assam boy Udit Gogoi, however, lost to 2nd seed Nikhil Niranjan of Karnataka in the Boys’ U-14 final. In the Boys’ U-14 doubles, Udit Gogoi, partnering with Nikhil Niranjan, defeated Kritanta Sarma and Hrykpb Borah of Assam 6-2, 6-2.

Earlier on Thursday, Udit Gogoi defeated Kritanta Sarma of Assam 6-1,6-2 in Boys’ U-14 semifinals. In the Boys’ U-12 semifinals Anchit defeated top seed Nithis Balaji of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 1-6, 6-0, informed All Assam Tennis Association secretary Ankush Dutta.