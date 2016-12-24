The shocking incident took place yesterday and was known when the victim related the episode to her mother. An FIR was filed this morning in the district headquarter of Baghmara though the statement of the victim could not be recorded due to absence of a lady magistrate. However, rape was confirmed after a medical test.

The constable (name withheld) has been on the run since the alleged rape. He did not report to his camp or to the nearby Gasuapara police station since the incident. He is yet to be located. “We have issued a notice for his arrest after a formal FIR was filed by the victim today. He has already been suspended from service and we have sent search teams to look for him,” said acting SP, Abraham T Sangma.