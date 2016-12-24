According to reports, the picturesque Wakka village was ravaged in the fire mishap that broke out on Thursday afternoon killing 77-year-old Bangman Gangsa and turned to ashes 54 houses including the Catholic Church and Baptist Church and a traditional dormitory. The fire also ravaged a fair price shop and an Anganwadi centre. Besides, the mishap also left many houses partially damaged.

Nothing could be saved as the accident took place when the villagers were busy clearing forest away from the village. They were reportedly engaged by Indian Army in the wake of series of militant-related activities in the area.

Soon after the accident, the district administration rushed Circle Officer NL Naam along with relief materials to Wakka. The Wancho Council and various NGOs and youth bodies of Longding district and beyond are mobilising relief for the victims.

Local MLA and Education Minister Honchun Ngandam has also rushed relief materials and is monitoring relief works while Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu has dispatched truckloads of relief materials comprising rice, clothes and utensils.

The village under Wakka Circle, the last administrative centre bordering Myanmar, has a total of 314 households with 2,026 inhabitants. Of late it has been in news for militant related activities from across the border including IED blasts and attacks on the security forces.