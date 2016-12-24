“The fund will be made available to the State by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Polymer Science and Technology (PST), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Earth Science (ES) for a period of five years,” he told reporters at Naharlagun helipad before leaving for New Delhi.

The Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Science said his visit to the Himalayan State was “meaningful, fruitful” and that he gained a first hand experience.

The climatic condition of the region, he said, was congenial for growing medicinal plants.

“Programme for medicinal plants cultivation in the State could be taken up under DBT, Indian Council of Medicinal Research (ICMR), CSIR, nutrition institutes like Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) and North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST),” he said.

Vardhan, who arrived here on Wednesday, visited Kimin in Papum Pare district yesterday and laid the foundation stone for Centre for Bioresearches and Rural Technology Centre, to be implemented under DBT and DST (Department of Science & Technology). – PTI