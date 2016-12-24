“Around five to six unidentified persons came around 3 am and torched the office of Sub-divisional office,” official sources said.

They said the office of the DC Kamjong was temporarily set up within the SDO office, as the newly built office of DC Kamjong was yet to be inaugurated. The creation of Kamjong district, which was carved out from Ukhrul district, has been strongly protested by various Manipur based Naga civil bodies. – PTI