YMA sources said they had stopped two heavy trucks, one medium truck and three pick-up trucks carrying oil from Aizawl to Manipur. They said the trucks were carrying 103 barrels of oil, mainly petrol totalling around 23,690 litres.

Mizoram is reeling under acute scarcity of oil, especially petrol, as the State’s quota of oil was sold at a higher price by the local filling stations to truck owners who illegally exported it to oil-starved neighbouring Manipur where a litre of petrol costs Rs 300. – PTI