

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju reviewing the situation in Manipur with State Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh and other senior officials in Imphal on Friday. – Photo DIPR

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who is on a day-long visit to Congress-ruled Manipur as a Central emissary, said it is completely unacceptable to have such kinds of blockades in which thousands are suffering and both Central and Manipur Governments will work together to end it.

“The State Government has not been able to end the blockade. It must end as soon as possible as law and order is the responsibility of the State Government. Nobody will be allowed to take political advantage out of a humanitarian crisis where common people are suffering,” he said at a press conference here.

Rijiju earlier had a detailed meeting with Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh and senior officials of Central and State Governments on the crisis and how to resolve it.

“From today onwards, the State Government can’t escape from its responsibility. Nobody will be allowed to add to the sufferings of the people. Central Government is also not shying away from its responsibility,” he said.

Opposing creation of seven new districts, the United Naga Council has been staging blockade on the National Highways 2 and 37 connecting the landlocked Manipur since November 1 crippling normal life for last 52 days.

The Minister said since law and order is the responsibility of the State Government, it has to act and clear the blockade and whatever help is required, the Central Government will provide. Assembly elections in the State are due early next year.

Rijiju said 15,000 paramilitary personnel have already been placed under the disposal of the Manipur Government while 700 more are on their way. “The State Government must deploy these forces wherever required and clear the roads. The forces are under the command of the State Government,” he said. – PTI