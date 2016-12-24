The petitioner, a public-spirited citizen, filed the PIL, challenging the notifications dated June 28, 2016 and November 22, 2016 issued by the Home and Political Department of the State Government whereby IPS officers in the rank of SPs, who have not completed 14 years of service, have been appointed as in-charge DIGs, although as per Section 8 (2) of the Assam Police Act, 2007, an officer in the rank of DIG is eligible to supervise the police administration of a Range.

The petitioner’s another contention was that as per provision of Section 13 of the Assam Police Act, 2007, only a senior officer is allowed to discharge the service of a subordinate in case of exigency, but a subordinate officer cannot be allowed to hold the charge of a senior officer in any case and accordingly, a prayer was made not to fill up any post of DIG by an officer who is not eligible to hold the post as the same would be in violation of the statutory provision of the Assam Police Act, 2007.

The Court, after hearing the case today, directed the government counsel to take instructions on the issue and fixed the case for further hearing on January 18 next year.