Legal hurdles will prevent deportation: APW
STAFF Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 23 - Voluntary organisation Assam Public Works (APW) today asserted that the present State Government would not be able to deport illegal migrants due to legal complications involved in the process. In a statement here, APW president Abhijit Sarma said that if the NRC, which is under preparation, does not include the names of around 25 lakh people, whose names exist in the State electoral rolls, these people would move the tribunals, challenging the Government’s action.
If the tribunals also refuse to accept these people as Indian citizens, they would then move the High Court and if the High Court also rules against them, they would then move the Supreme Court.
This way these people, who have been declared Bangla nationals illegally staying in Assam, would stay for another 12 to 15 years. The present State Government would thus not be able to deport these people from Assam, said Sarma.