The Assam Royal Global University Act was notified by the Government of Assam through its notification No. LGL 12/2013/22 in 2013.

Spread over an area of 25 acres, the Assam Royal Global University will start functioning from the academic year 2017-18, offering courses in Engineering and Technology, Information Technology, Business, Commerce, Architecture, Fashion Designing, Fine Arts, Pure and Applied Science, Communications and Media, etc.

Addressing a press conference, GSF officials said that the varsity had a pool of experienced faculties and it had also tied up with various international institutions for achieving academic excellence.

“We aim at offering nationally and internationally integrated opportunities to create global citizens. Our mission is to achieve academic excellence through innovatively designed, research-intensive, industry-oriented education, and to incorporate community service to install ethical conduct and compassion amongst stakeholders,” they said.

The university will be led by Prof (Dr) SP Singh, former Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Chhattisgarh, and former senior vice president of RBEF (an umbrella organisation of all Amity institutions). He is also the former founder director of the Royal Group of Institutions, Guwahati.