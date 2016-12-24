|
Prohibitory orders issued for East Police Dist
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 23 - With a view to maintain law and order, protect life and property of citizens as well as ensure the smooth flow of traffic, strict prohibitory orders have been issued with regard to the zone under the East Police District, Guwahati, covering Dispur, Bhangagarh, Basistha, Sonapur, Khetri and Hatigaon police station areas.
As per an order issued by Mohneesh Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Police District, under Section 144 of the CrPC, a ban has been imposed on the assembly of five or more persons, taking part in agitation, demonstration, procession and shouting of slogans in the entire zone.
The order has come into force with immediate effect.