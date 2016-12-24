“Since assuming the gubernatorial post, Purohit has been taking a keen interest in stimulating the development process of Assam and accordingly, he held an exhaustive discussion with the Chief Minister and his Cabinet ministers on the priorities of the Government,” an official release said.

The Governor also outlined the need of extending governance to every nook and corner and hailed the reiteration on the Government’s pet programme, ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash.’ The Chief Minister apprised the Governor of the initiatives that the present Government has been taking for the welfare of all sections of people of the State.

Purohit discussed at length the status of various road development projects. The Governor emphasised that road was the lifeline of development and was the harbinger of economy, “which also brings tourists, health services, transport, etc.”

He added that all the road projects on the national highways in the State should be taken up in right earnest, including other development works, and asked PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to look after the projects so that the works could be completed at an early date.

The Governor also discussed rhino poaching and asked Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma to keep an eye with her men and machinery and adopt more stringent, proactive and vigilant measures to curb the menace.

The Governor also endorsed various schemes that the present State Government had taken with regard to agriculture, water resources, information and technology, education, health, irrigation, road transport, labour welfare, etc., and emphasised on ensuring their effective and speedy implementation.

Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rihon Daimary, PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Environment and Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma and Media Adviser to the Chief Minister, Hrishikesh Goswami, were also present in the meeting.