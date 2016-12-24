On December 25, 1916, the first meeting to form a students’ body of the State was held at the Latasil playground.

The AASU has announced that it would organise celebrations on the occasion at 100 places in the State simultaneously at 10.30 am on December 25.

In Guwahati, Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika will hoist the special flag designed for the purpose on that day. Various organisations are expected to take part in the function proposed for paying homage to martyrs.

Educationist Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, actress Malaya Goswami, distinguished reciter Bhupen Chakraborty, Abani Bora, sculptor Biren Singha, actors Prithibiraj Rabha, Sujit Sarma, reciters Anup Jyoti Choudhury, Dr Chayanika Sarma and Aparna Dutta Choudhury will take part in a function called ‘Sata Barsha, Swadesh Prem, Abrity,’ scheduled for 12 noon.

A book comprising the lectures delivered by noted litterateur Dr Nagen Saikia on 100 years of the students’ organisation in Assam would be released during the function, stated a press release.