



The award was presented to the NRL team comprising Sr Manager (Corp Comm) and editor of Rodali, Madhuchanda Adhikari and Sr Manager (Coordination) Banajit Saikia by noted journalist, Editor and MD of The Pioneer and Rajya Sabha member Dr Chandan Mitra in the presence of Vedateerthanandaji of Belur Mutt, Kolkata, and the national president of Public Relations Society of India, Dr Ajit Pathak on the inaugural day of the 38th All India PR Conference held in Kolkata from December 16 and 18.