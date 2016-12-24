

GMC Commissioner SG Barua and GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania during the administration of the Swachhta pledge in Guwahati on Friday. – UB Photos

The meeting was presided over by Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu.

It was attended by Dispur MLA Atul Bora, Additional Chief Secretary MGVK Bhanu, City Police Commissioner HC Nath, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMC Commissioner SG Barua, among others. Bhanu called upon the citizens of the city to come forward to make Guwahati clean.

In his speech, Dr Angamuthu said that the district administration and the GMC alone cannot make Guwahati a clean city and participation of the masses is important.

He called upon the people to download the Swachhta App. Barua, in his speech, said the evaluation for the Swachhta Sarvekshan programme would be carried out from January 4, 2017 by the Quality Council of India.

At the end of the meeting, a pledge for cleanliness was taken by all the participants.