

The decorated St Joseph Church at the Don Bosco School complex ahead of Christmas, in Guwahati on Friday. – UB Photos

With only a day left for the main celebration, markets, especially Christmas shops, gift centres and confectionaries are doing brisk business despite the adverse impact of demonetisation.

“Initially, sales were not up to the mark as people were not fully indulging in a shopping spree. I put up my stall two weeks back keeping in mind the increasing number of pre-Christmas celebrations in the city and the practice of exchanging Christmas gifts, which was very high last year. But the sales picked up only from yesterday,” said Amrit Das, who has put up a kiosk selling Christmas-specific goodies in the Silpukhuri area here.

“Still, people are cautious in their purchases and avoiding extravagance,” he pointed out.

Apart from conventional items like stars, various sizes of Christmas trees and decorative items, the Santa Claus dolls are favourite Christmas items of the season. To attract buyers, especially kids and youths, innovative gift items like musical Santa, playful Santa and thematically decorated Christmas trees have been brought into the markets here.

At the bakers’ shops also, the conventional plum cake is not the only hot selling item. Artistically designed cakes with Christmas-specific icings are being sold in all the confectionaries.

Though Christmas is celebrated by the Christian communities, the entire city joins in the revelry starting from pre-Christmas celebrations and carol singing to the cake festivals and different cultural programmes and carnivals. Special Christmas programmes held in schools make the festivities even more popular among children.

In his Christmas message, Father Angel Daimary of Christ Church, Panbazar, hoped that the festival would bring everlasting joy and peace to Assam along with the rest of the world. “We feel that everywhere we need peace more than anything else at the present moment. The very purpose of Jesus Christ’s birth was to bring peace to the world. May we learn to love each other and live peacefully without hurting one another,” he said.