The device, a GPS satellite collar, has been developed at a fraction of the cost that entails when procured from outside.

“Imagine the Forests authorities getting an early warning before a daring crop raid by a herd of elephants or getting into the path of a running train,” Dr Abhijit Rabha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Karbi Anglong, who led the team of researchers, told The Assam Tribune.

With the available technology following an idea mooted by Dr Rabha, Dr Bhrigu Prasad Saikia, post-doctoral researcher in the Centre for Animal Ecology and Wildlife Biology, Department of Zoology, Gauhati University, and Debajit Borah, M Tech from Assam Don Bosco University, put together the device that tracks the movement of wild elephants through their habitats and human-dominated landscapes.

“The tagged elephant(s) can be seen on the satellite or topographic maps in real-time movements tracking by the GPS satellite collar and in future will be helpful in studying their migration patterns,” Dr Rabha said.

Prof Prasanta Kumar Saikia from the Centre for Animal Ecology and Wildlife Biology, Department of Zoology who is offering research input for the device is of the view that such a low-cost advanced device would open up new frontiers in studying the elephant movement corridors at landscape level, habitat use and behaviour during various seasons and flood time.