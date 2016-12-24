



In a significant development in the area of checking river bank erosion and expansion of river width, a low-cost innovative technique of stream bank erosion control has been developed by the renowned water resources engineer Dr Nayan Sarma of the IIT Roorkee. The technique, which was used by the Rossell Tea Limited for protection of its Nagrijuli TE in Baksa district, has been able to thwart the erosion by Barnadi River in the tea estate area.

Dr Sarma laid stress on developing a cost-effective river training method in a backdrop of the traditional river training methods becoming costlier every passing day.

Talking to this Correspondent, Dr Sarma said his technique comprises a tailor-made system of trail dykes. It has jack jetty deployed conjunctively in series to achieve enhanced results. The technique was focused on using locally available construction materials to make it cost-effective.

The technique not only thwarted the onslaught of the river, but has also induced heavy silt deposits of about 1.5 metres along the eroded areas of the tea estate, pushing the spiteful watercourse away.

After reviewing the great success of the unconventional erosion control technique in this post-flood season, Dr Nayan Sarma has now proposed to the TE management steps to consolidate the recent gains by planting vetiver grass in the fresh deposits of sand bars which would ultimately culminate in reclamation of land lost so far to river erosion.

Observing that such reclamation can happen in a phased manner with sustained measures, Dr Sarma said that he has now designed a further low-cost approach by which the latent fluvial energy of the stream flow would be harnessed to get the desired work done.

Dr Sarma informed that earlier, he very successfully employed such cost-effective river training approach of harnessing the immense latent stream power to push away the edge of the Beas River at the SASE Field Laboratory of the DRDO near Manali.

With the sharp rise in cost of conventional river training measures, especially in the Brahmaputra basin, due to scarcity of stones, etc., it is now imperative to explore use of low-cost erosion control techniques to bring more and more erosion-affected river banks under protection.