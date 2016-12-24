The Centre proposes to locate them in Guwahati (60 seater), Kaliabor (50 seater) and Jorhat (50 seater), said sources.

In view of the expanding landscape of various e-governance activities under the flagship Digital India Programme of the Centre, the NEBPS provides financial support in the form of Viability Gap Funding to eligible companies.

The plan envisages creation of employment opportunities for the local youth in the North East region by promoting the IT and ITeS industry, particularly by setting up the BPO and ITeS operations. Besides, promotion of investment in IT and ITeS sector in the region will help expand the base of IT industry and secure balanced regional development.