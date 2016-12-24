Besides, the State government has also decided to enhance scholarship amount of the tea tribe communities and accordingly the existing annual scholarship amount of Rs 1,880 has been increased to Rs 5,000 for the youths from the Class IX to XII. For students of degree level, the existing scholarship amount of Rs 2,530 has been enhanced to Rs 7,000.

Also, the government has announced its determination to set up three football and archery training institutes in the tea community-dominated areas, to hone the talents of the youths of these communities in these areas of sports, stated an official press release here.

The above decisions were taken at a meeting held with the Tea Tribe Welfare Department in the conference room of the Chief Minister’s Office in the Assam Secretariat here today, in which discussions were held for the empowerment of tea tribe communities of the State.

Taking into consideration the inherent qualities of the youths belonging to the tea tribe communities, the Chief Minister said the proposed residential institutes would be mandated to hone the football and archery skills of the youths of the tea tribes and this will be his government’s fitting reply to the empowerment of the State’s tea tribe youths. He also directed that the training institutes should be structured in such a way that the institutes become complete centres for educational, health and physical development of the youths.

Moreover, to promote the colourful culture of the tea tribe community, the meeting also decided to hold State-level workshop on Jhumur dance and training camps in 39 sub-divisions of the State. Besides, to encourage the literary pursuits of the tea garden communities, the Chief Minister asked Tea Tribe Welfare Department to take steps for publishing at least five books written by writers from tea tribe communities annually. Moreover, eight open area stage will also be construed in the areas inhabited by the tea tribe communities.

For the patients belonging to tea tribe communities, a Patient Guest House will be built at the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital and all members of the tea tribe community will be covered under an insurance plan to be sponsored by the government.

In another development, the State government has notified creation of a post named Tea Garden Specific Plantation Inspector today, who will do the qualitative and quantitative assessment of tea plantation in the State. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tea Tribes Welfare Pallab Lochan Das and a host of senior officers were present at the meeting, the press release added.