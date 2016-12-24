The summit aims to showcase the Northeast region as a global destination for investment, and explore the possibility of convergence of efforts of various Central ministries and the northeastern States to attract investment in the region, said official sources.

The summit, which will be attended by all States and industry heads of the Northeast and leading investors from across the country, is expected to unlock the huge potential of the region in textile manufacturing and generate new avenues for employment in the region.

The NE has huge potential for investments, particularly in the field of textiles and handicraft due to its inherent strength for skilled workforce and locally available raw material.