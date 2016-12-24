



Dass has received verbal confirmation from museums in London and Paris about them lending the Vrindabani Vastra for exhibition in the State, but the Government of Assam is yet to formally move the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard.

Interacting with media-persons soon after his return from his foreign tour, Dass said that he has come to know that Vrindabani Vastra is also in the possession of New Ark Museum in New Jersey, Museum of Venice and Calico Museum of Textile in Ahmedabad.

Dass has visited the British Museum, where the Vrindabani Vastra is housed, besides Guimet Museum Paris. The Guimet Museum has two Vastra in its possession, including one measuring 333x81 cm and another 167x83 cm. They are made of pure silk with double layered weaving, he said.

About his latest venture to bring the historic textile back home, Das, who has delivered three letters from the Government of Assam to the museum authorities, said that the Vastras are unlikely to reach Assam within the next six months. “I have been informed that it takes about six months of preparations before the Vastras can be moved,” he said.

The Government of Assam also has to get its act together, as special infrastructure arrangements have to be made for the exhibition. A new museum may also have be built to house the Vastra for exhibition, as a huge public turnout is expected.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has urged Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to set up a naamghar and a satra in the National Capital. He said that the land allotted to the Assam government by the Delhi Development Authority in Dwarka area can be used to set up naamghar and a satra, he suggested.

Dass, who is taking over as the State BJP president on December 25, meanwhile called on BJP national president Amit Shah, besides other leaders, including general secretary in-charge Ram Madhav and general secretary organisation Ram Lal, said sources.