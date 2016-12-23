Later, an FIR was lodged by the general secretary of the Hailakandi committee of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Saurav Sarma Mazumdar, at the Hailakandi Sadar Police Station against Ripan. He was arrested and later released on bail by the police.

Ripan’s arrest was highlighted in the social media and Shahid Afridi also reacted to it. The Pakistan cricketer said that the arrest of an Indian student for wearing a shirt bearing his name was “shameful,” but the act would not deter the cricket fans of the subcontinent from supporting rival players.

“Sports and politics should be kept apart and such incidents go against the principles of sportsmanship,” Afridi said.

Meanwhile, BJYM members today lifted the indefinite hunger strike staged in support of the demand to oust one Asaur Rahman, a degree student of SS College, Hailakandi, for allegedly abusing the National Anthem on Facebook. Earlier, they had filed an FIR against Asaur at the Sadar Police Station.

Asaur, son of one Faijul Haque Barbhuiya of North Narayanpur village, is reportedly absconding. BJYM members resorted to a hunger strike in front of SS College yesterday. An ultimatum was also given to the principal of the college to oust Asaur.

The BJYM hunger strike was lifted after its agitating members received an assurance from the college authorities that action would be taken against Asaur immediately if he was arrested by the police.