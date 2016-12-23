Abhijit Bhattacharjee, District Manager of Cachar Sanjeevani-104, in a release issued to the media said, “PSMRI is a non-profit organisation that leverages state-of-the-art technology and information and communication tools to significantly augment healthcare delivery and deliver high-quality low-cost physical and virtual healthcare services to the rural poor. Through technology-enabled programming PSMRI has been able to address rural India’s supply-demand gap in healthcare, augment and complement existing public health systems, and create a digital health platform that fosters patient tracking and monitoring through the execution of Sanjeevani services.”

He also mentioned that the prime objective of Sanjeevani services under NHM is to reach out to over 4.10 lakh population in Cachar district through an innovative once-a-month Village Health Outreach Program (VHOP). Moreover, Bhattacharjee said that the programme is being executed through a fleet of Medical Health Units (MHUs).

In the words of the district manager, the Sanjeevani-104 service in Cachar has reached out to around 244 villages every month through the Village Health Outreach Programme. We have five Sanjeevani MHU Teams, including properly trained paramedic staffs (R&MO, ANM, laboratory technician, pharmacist, and pilot) which makes daily visit to the remotest of the villages in the district which are generally not served in any way whatsoever. The teams organise medical camps in various places in the villages where patients undergo screening and identification of chronic diseases (High Blood Pressure, etc.)

“We have already covered as many as eight BPHCs and 125 sub-centres. From April 2011 to November 2016, we have already checked 3,25,963 beneficiaries at an average of around 3,750 beneficiaries per month with near about 733 ANC patients per month, where 73 per cent are found to be anaemic. Since the MMR and IMR rate are higher in Assam, we give special attention to high risk pregnancy cases and link up them with ASHA and anganwadi workers and refer to nearest PHCs. We have already done screening of more than 6,699 confirm diabetic patients in Cachar. We have done almost 65,000 blood RBS test in different remote areas of Cachar especially in Tea garden areas,” the release stated. Bhattacharjee has urged people of the district to make maximum use of the facilities, particularly during the medical camps. Also, he informed that people can dial Sarathi-104 for any medical related advice.