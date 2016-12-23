



Hundreds of students from different schools and colleges took part in the declamation contest which was inaugurated by District Sports Officer, Morigaon. Explaining the purpose of the programme, James Tisso, District Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Morigaon, said that the programme was organised to strengthen the idea of nation building. In the contest, Rajarshi Boruah came first followed by Santanu Sarma and Mintu Deka who got the second and third positions, respectively. The three will participate in the State-level contest to be held next month. Addressing the students, Mrinal Hazarika, the judge of the contest, appealed to the students to cultivate the habit of extempore speech.