



People in large numbers visited Puzari’s house at Dakshin Kalabari, some 10 kms from Kalabari centre at the National Highway 15, to congratulate the poet of Meghmalar Bhraman. Reacting to the news, Puzari said that he had not expected it at all and this unexpected honour made him really happy.

“It is a matter of great responsibility for me. It has increased my social responsibility,” he said, adding that every good poet and litterateur reach the goal only when they are able to provoke thoughts and arouse small feelings among the readers which also nourishes the newcomers in the field of literature.

However, he observed that he was yet to penetrate into the great ocean of poetry. Commenting on the present status of the Assamese poetry, Puzari said that it can compete with any other language in India. Good poems have been composed in Assamese in the recent years which have taken it to a high altitude.

It may be mentioned here that poet, playwright, critic and teacher Jnan Puzari was born on March 1 in 1948 to Dhanada Puzari and Durga Charan Puzari in an interior place of Dakshin Kalabari. Spending his childhood among the green meadows and chasing cattle there, Puzari entered in the literary arena in the 70s and has composed as many as five poetry books, including Dusahasar Samay (1983), Pua-Gadhulir Beli (1992), Katha Malitar Gandha (1997), Banariya Ghanh (2006) and Meghmalar Bhraman (2013) so far.

Besides, he penned several plays and wrote articles using the penname of Ajoy Doley. He was an assistant editor of Sampratik Samayiki in the 70s. In 2002, Jnan Puzari received ‘Swarna Kamal Award’ in the 49th National Film Festival jointly with author Apurba Kumar Sharma for their master piece Asamiya Chalchitrar Chan-Pohar. He retired from Kalabari Higher Secondary School in 2008 as vice-principal.