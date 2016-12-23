Players from Guwahati, Silchar, Haflong, NRL, Golaghat, Nazira, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji besides a host of local players are expected to take part in the meet where the competitions will be held in three categories – above 35 years, above 45 years and above 55 years men’s doubles.

The matches will start soon after the opening function and will continue throughout the day with the finals being scheduled at 3 pm on Sunday, stated a release issued here.