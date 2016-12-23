Subenthung Kithan, NSF president, said, he had written to Manipur chief secretary O Nabakishore for security to the Nagas on Tuesday and spoke to him the following day assuring security to Manipuri residents here.

“We have assured the chief secretary that despite total blockade on movement of Manipur-bound vehicles in all Naga inhabited areas in the aftermath of continued attacks on Naga people in Manipur, the Meiteis living in Nagaland are safe and no one will cause them any harm,” Kithan told reporters here. – PTI