The left-handed opening batsman camped at the riverside along with his family on Tuesday and left the following day spending a lot of time doing all of the adventure sports offered at the village, about 80 km south of here, local village council head said.

The river offers Kayaking, Snorkeling, Scuba diving, Cliff jumping, Ziplining facilities besides boat rides.

Dhawan was so mesmerised by the natural beauty of Shnongpdeng that it made him make an unscheduled stay for the night at the tourist spot on Tuesday last, the village council head said.

The star cricketer also complimented the village for its cleanliness and the greenery that they maintained there, he added. – PTI