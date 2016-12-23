|
Manipuri writer bags Sahitya Akademi award
NEW DELHI, Dec 22 - Moirangthem Rajen of Manipur is among 24 writers named for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi awards this year, according to Srinivas Rao, Secretary, Sahitya Akademi. The awards will be presented during a ceremony on February 22 next year.
Rajen (Manipuri) is among seven writers awarded for their short stories. The awards were given for books published during January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2014.
The prize will include a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. – PTI