The school named as Loktak Elementary Floating School was opened under an initiative of All Loktak Lake Fishermen’s Union, Manipur (ALLAFUM) with the support of Bishnupur-based NGO - People’s Resources Development Association (PRDA) under a programme of ActionAid India.

“The school aims to cater to the formal education of dropout children in Langolsabi, Komjao and neighbouring areas within Loktak Lake,” said a PRDA functionary.

Loktak Development Authority had removed more than 700 floating huts as part of clearing the lake after the introduction of Loktak Lake (Protection) Act 2006, about five years go, resulting in largescale displacement of the fishing community.

Subsequently the children of these fishing communities were forced to discontinue their education as they are unable to support the financial burden for school education. The newly opened school is currently providing education to around 25 children (Class I-III).

EVM sensitisation: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday conducted a training cum demonstration session on the usage and features of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for media persons here.