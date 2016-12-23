Removal of the designated camps of NSCN (IM), which is in ceasefire with the Centre, will solve the ongoing “restlessness” in Manipur, State BJP spokesperson O Joy Singh said here.

Joy Singh said the party will not compromise with the territorial integrity of Manipur and a delegation of the State BJP will meet Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh in Delhi. State BJP chief Ksh Bhavananda Singh is already in the national capital.

Meanwhile, amidst relaxation of curfew in Imphal East district, three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly throwing stones and damaging at least three buses.

Police said the three buses were returning from Ukhrul after dropping a large number of people who had been stranded.

Night curfew in West Imphal district, however, remained in force as a precautionary measure as the economic blockade by United Naga Council (UNC) on both the National Highways of the State continued for the 52nd day.

Internet services too remained snapped for the fifth day today to avoid spread of rumours and false propaganda, said a Telecom official. – PTI