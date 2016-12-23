The government earlier on December 2 and 15 had notified holding of elections to urban local bodies in the State.

Accordingly, the State Election Commissioner has notified the schedule for the civic body elections.

With the announcement of the schedule for the election, the model code of conduct for guidance of all the political parties and candidates has come into operation with immediate effect.

The notification said the electoral rolls for the ensuing election to the municipal and town councils have been prepared with reference to January 1, 2016 as the qualifying date and finally published on November 29.

On December 10, Naga Hoho and Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation had jointly served a 15-day ultimatum to Chief Minister TR Zeliang opposing conduct of the civic body elections with 33 per cent reservation of seats for women. They opined that granting 33 per cent reservation will infringe on Naga customary law and tradition under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution.

Both the organisations warned that even if the State Government went ahead to implement conduct of polls, the government would be embarrassed due to people’s non-participation.

However, Chief Minister Zeliang, speaking at a meeting at Mangkolemba in Mokokchung district recently, wondered what harm 33 per cent reservation in the municipalities or town councils would do to Naga customary laws under Article 371 (A) when there is already 25 per cent reservation in the Village Development Boards (VDBs).

The CM lamented that today Article 371 (A) is being invoked in every issue and that a time might come when this very Article might become valueless.

He said the State Government’s decision to go ahead with the municipal and town council elections is not based on individual or vested interests but keeping in mind the greater interest of the Naga people. “Let us go ahead with town council elections…let us march ahead with progress,” the CM added.