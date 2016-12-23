

Union Minister of State in-charge of AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik lighting the inaugural lamp of North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoepathy (NEIAH) in the outskirts of Shillong on Thursday. – UB Photos

The institute named North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) comprises of a College of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy, 60-bedded and 20-bedded hospitals of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy respectively, OPDs, libraries and other facilities.

NEIAH has not been fully completed and it is only the first stage of the institute which has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 71 crore. Work on the second phase of the Institute would begin and is likely to cost an additional Rs 56 crore in which there would be a 100-bedded Ayurveda and 60-bedded Homoeopathy hospitals.

Dedicating the Institute to the Nation, Naik spelt out the priorities before it. One of the first priorities of the institute would be to promote Panchakarma (Ayurveda treatment) and Yoga, together with production of paramedical staff for development of skills for the youth of the region.

He said the other objectives of the Institute are to validate the rich knowledge of traditional health care practices from the North East through further scientific researches.

“In the NE there are a good number of different types of folk and traditional health care practices among the different ethnic groups and tribes. Knowledge of these traditional healers is to be preserved, validated based on ethno-botanical and scientific research with practical suitability for clinical research,” Naik said.

The academic session of the institute has begun this year and in the first batch there are 97 students from different parts of the country enrolled in Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery and Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery, five-year courses.

Out of this total, there are 37 students enrolled from the NE. The male female student ratio is 1:4. To a request of Meghalaya Home Minister Roshan Warjri, Naik assured that students and people from the region would be given priority in admission and recruitment in the Institute.