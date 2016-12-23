The talk was on ‘Higher Secondary Education System in Assam and its Need of Reforms in the Present Scenario’. Prof Dilip Kr Baruah, former principal of Cotton College, Dr Hitesh Deka, VC of KK Handiqui State Open University, former Joint Secretary NK Barman, were the speakers at the talk.

Prof Baruah gave suggestions regarding question papers and course material and Dr Deka spoke on the importance of mother tongue and vocational subjects, while NK Barman shed lights on various aspects. Dr Deka and Barman also emphasised on appointment of teachers.

The welcome address was delivered by Principal Rumi Sarma and the programme was anchored by Manjusha Pathak. The vote of thanks was given by Bharati Khanna.